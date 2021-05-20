eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Position Increased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 432.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after buying an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $22,652,550. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

