Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE STAY opened at $19.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 146,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.