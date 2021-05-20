Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

