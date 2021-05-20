Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $149.43.
In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
