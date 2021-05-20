F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.