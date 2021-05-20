F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

