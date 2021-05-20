Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.55 million.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

FN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 191,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

