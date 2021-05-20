Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $317.42. The stock had a trading volume of 310,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.87. The company has a market capitalization of $900.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

