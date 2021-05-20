Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FA17 stock remained flat at $GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday. 133 shares of the company were exchanged. Fair Oaks Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

