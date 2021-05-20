FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $307.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.78. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $114.92 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

