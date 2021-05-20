Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 7,730 at Peel Hunt

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

LON:FERG traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,632 ($125.84). 460,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,802.48. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a one year high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm has a market cap of £21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

