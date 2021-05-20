Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

