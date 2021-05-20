Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of MSGE opened at $89.87 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -24.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

