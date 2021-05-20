Ferro (NYSE:FOE) PT Raised to $22.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

FOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 78.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth approximately $16,036,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

