Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 133,003 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 74,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

