Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Sells $1,399,200.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

