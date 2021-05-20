Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Sells $1,399,200.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.