Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of -819.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

