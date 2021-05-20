Financial Comparison: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virgin Galactic and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 7 6 0 2.46 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $35.46, indicating a potential upside of 105.34%. ModivCare has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than ModivCare.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,082.55 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -15.84 ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.40 $970,000.00 $1.65 91.25

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ModivCare beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.