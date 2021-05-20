Financial Management Network Inc. Has $634,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.