Financial Management Network Inc. Has $821,000 Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,860. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

