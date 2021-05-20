Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $116,000 in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,429. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

