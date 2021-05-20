Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 429,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,934,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

