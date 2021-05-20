First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

