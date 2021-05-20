First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12,750.00

Shares of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12,750.00 and last traded at $12,750.00, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12,250.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12,230.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11,750.75.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.