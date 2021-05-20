First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $115.35 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

