First National Trust Co Has $6.17 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,270.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,379.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,200.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.