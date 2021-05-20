First National Trust Co Purchases 10,049 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $136.92 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

