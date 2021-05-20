First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Trust Co cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 70.8% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

