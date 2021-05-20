First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$37.00 by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been assigned a C$37.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 660.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.