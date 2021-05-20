Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.62. 35,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,181. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

