Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $419.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

