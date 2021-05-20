Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 24,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.