FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) SVP Ronald S. Jr. Honick Sells 1,635 Shares

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) SVP Ronald S. Jr. Honick sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $11,804.70.

NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Separately, TheStreet raised FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

