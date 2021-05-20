FOAM Market Capitalization Achieves $13.76 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $127,453.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01192663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.68 or 0.09892291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055955 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,015,058 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

