Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Shares Up 0.2%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95. 262,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,184,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $405,000.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.