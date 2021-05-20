Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

FWONK stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

