Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 666 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

