Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $216.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50.

