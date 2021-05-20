Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of PGR opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

