Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mplx by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

