Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Raised to GBX 307 at Jefferies Financial Group

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

FORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of Forterra stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). 221,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,011. The stock has a market cap of £640.21 million and a P/E ratio of -107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.61.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.