Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.51. 576,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

