Fountainhead AM LLC Invests $2.74 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,501,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,198.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 164,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 88,244 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.78 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 391,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,864. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

