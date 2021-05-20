Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases Shares of 3,790 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.