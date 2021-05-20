Fountainhead AM LLC Trims Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Fountainhead AM LLC trimmed its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 303,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 159,782 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 209,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 104,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

