Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,478,079 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of £7.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

