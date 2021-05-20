Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.
About Franklin Universal Trust
