Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

