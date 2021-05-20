Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FKWL opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.14. Franklin Wireless has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,982,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

