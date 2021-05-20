Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock worth $75,470,113 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

