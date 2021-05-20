Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,470,113. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 393,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,071,352. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

