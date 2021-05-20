Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,531.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

