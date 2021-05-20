Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $1.65 million and $127,779.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.06 or 0.01173250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.60 or 0.09938028 BTC.

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 529,902,651 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

